Drama play

Accra, Nov. 3, GNA - A drama titled: 'I Can't Think Far,' would be premiered at the Accra International Conference Centre on November 6, to promote and create awareness about violence-free elections.

The play would also be staged in Kumasi on November 12, Tamale on November 20, Takoradi on November 26 and in Ho on December 2.

A statement issued by Mr Latif Abubakar, Producer of the play and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the objective was to help curb violence by equipping people with the skills needed to control their anger and that of others.

"Also election reporters and people within the election hot spot communities as identify by the police will be given opportunity to benefit from this innovative skills training," he added.

The play tells the story of a politician who is blind to the consequences of his bad temper. A few days to the long awaited nationwide presidential debate, he realizes how things are getting out of hand. He successfully seeks help from a Reverend; an anger therapist. How far can they go?

The drama features some of Ghana's finest actors like Adjetey Annan and Ekow Smith.

The play is organised by Globe Productions in partnership with Graphic Showbiz and sponsored by Star Ghana, Carnival Strawberry, Yomi Yoghurt and Unibank.

Media partner includes the Ghana News Agency, 3FM, Citi FM Online, TV3, GH One and Graphic Communication Group.

The play is Abubakar's 10th foray into the field of stage drama. He wrote Romantic Nonsense, You May Kiss the Corpse, the critically acclaimed Gallery of Comedies, the Second Coming of Nkrumah, thank God for idiot among others. GNA