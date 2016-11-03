Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Fifty communities in Kwahu Afram Plains South to get electricity

By GNA

Tease (E/R), Nov. 3, GNA - Fifty communities in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District are to be connected to the national electricity grid.

Some of the beneficiary communities are Somsei, Datehkrom, Kwasiadei, Mmradan, Esukese No.2, Sakabo, Tailor-kope, Gadokope, Samankwai, Aduonum among others.

Mr Ibrahim Issaka, the District Chief Executive (DCE), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said work will soon start in some communities in the district and that everything would be done to ensure the success of the project.

He said government's goal is to provide every community with their fair share of development.

Mr Issaka urged the people to cooperate and support the contractors to ensure the smooth implementation of the project. GNA

Electricity always take the shortest path of least resistance.
By: Hayfron-Benjamin Jon
