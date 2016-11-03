Kwahu Afram Plains South DCE inspects roads

Fuso(E/R), Nov. 3, GNA - Mr Ibrahim Issaka, the Kwahu Afram Plains South District Chief Executive, said all the bad roads in the district would soon be rehabilitated.

He said this during a working visit to the reshaping of a 12.5 kilometer road from Fuso Junction to Maame Krobo Junction which for some time now has been in a deplorable state.

The project which is 90 per cent complete is being funded by the Assembly through the District Common Fund (DCF).

Mr Issaka said most of the people in the area are farmers who grow maize, yam and beans and as a result of the bad roads, they have a lot of challenges in conveying their produce from the area to nearby marketing centers for sale.

He the road when completed would boost the effort of farmers and help increase the production of goods and it would also address the issue of frequent breakdowns of vehicles on the road.

The DCE said while government is fulfilling his promises to better the lot of the people, there is the need for the people to reciprocate what the government was offering them by contributing their quota in terms of honoring their obligations to the assembly.

Mr Issaka commended the contractor for the good work they have done and urged them to complete the project on schedule to support efforts at bettering the standards of living in the area.

GNA