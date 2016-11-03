NPP launches ‘adopt a polling station’ campaign in Upper East

The New Patriotic Party has chastised President John Mahama and the govening National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failing to develop Ghana.

According to the Deputy National organizer of the party, Nuhu Manama, President Mahama was only good at mismanaging the country’s social intervention policies.

“President Mahama is competent at mismanaging the economy, free maternal health, NHIS, SADA among others.”

He appealed to Ghanaians to reject the NDC in the December polls, adding that, President Mahama has rather brought more hardship to Ghanaians.

Mr. Nuhu said, under the leadership of the NPP flabearer, Nana Akufo-Addo as president all DKM Diamond microfinance customers will be paid in full in their first 100 days.

He further added that, corruption, fuel prices, school fees, utilities among others will be reduced under the NPP.

Mr. Nuhu was speaking at the regional launch of “Adopt a polling station campaign” in the Upper East Region.

He urged supporters and sympathizers to guard and protect the various polling stations on December 7 to prevent rigging of the election by the NDC.

He implored the leadership of the party in the region to work hard and increase the parliamentary seats by 7.

National deputy chairman of the NPP fund raising committee Mr. Kwaku Osei Bonsu said, the adopt a polling station campaign fund raising is targeted at supporting election day Operations.

He urged all members to contribute towards a worthy course, adding that, contribution can be done via mobile money or Bankdraft transfers.

He added that, payments can also be made at various constituencies offices.

Regional chairman of the party, Mr. Mutala Mohammed reiterated their commitment and hard work to deliver majority seats for the party and an overwhelming votes for Nana Akufo Add to become president.

By:Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana