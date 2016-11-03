Dr Sikanku reads on Obama in Ghana

International politics analyst, Dr Etse Sikanku, hosts a book reading and discussion event for his maiden book, The Afrocentric Obama and Lessons on Political Campaigning at the forecourt of the Ghana Institute of Journalism in Accra Friday 4th November, 2016. The event starts at 2pm.

The Afrocentric Obama and Lessons on Political Campaign was recently launched in Ghana after its global launch in Iowa, USA.

There were also readings on the campuses of universities including the Ivy League Harvard University.

The book explores of the life and legacy of US President Barrack Obama.

It also touches on how African politicians and people in politics, generally, can employ certain skills to beat the competition.

Hundreds of students at the nation’s premier communications school will be treated to a 30-minute reading after which an engaging discussion will follow.

Dr Sikanku, a former lecturer in International Politics and Research Methods at the University of Ghana Department of Communication Studies said “we hope to have the audience enthralled throughout this event.”

The reading and discussion event will be followed by a “sale and signing” event starting at midday on Saturday 5th November, 2016.

Story by Myjoyonline.com