Photos: Ashanti bomb scare in pictures

On Tuesday there were reports of a bomb scare in the Ashanti Region with the Deputy Ashanti Region Minister, Andy Osei Ackah being the target.

Two explosives tied to two gas cylinders were dumped close to the residence of the Deputy Minister but were diffused before they could cause any havoc, Ashanti Region Minister Alexander Ackon confirmed

The accounts for the bomb threat have been a little hazy, but the Regional Minister said some men on motorbikes left behind the explosives and sped off.

The story which ought to have been taken seriously have been described as a hoax by a section of Ghanaians, including the Crusading Guide Editor-in-Chief Kweku Baako Jnr and host Peace FM Kokrokoo program Kwame Sefa Kayi.

They have not been convinced by the account given by the minister but investigation is ongoing nonetheless.

Luv FM's Erastus Asare Donkor has intercepted some of the pictures said to be the materials for the attempted bombing.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com