43-year old notorious masked robber arrested [Photos]

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a 43-year-old man, Charles Donkor popularly known as ‘killer’ for possessing several weapons and ammunition unlawfully.

He was arrested near Pokuase in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, November 1, at 11.30pm, following police intelligence in an operation that lasted three hours.

The weapons retrieved from his hideout after a search include an AK47, an SMG rifle, two AK 47 magazines, two G3 magazines, forty-three G3 empty shells, 188 rounds of G3 ammunitions, and 77 rounds of AK 47 ammunitions.

The others are thirteen cutlasses, three face masks, two hammers and two screwdrivers.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, the Regional Police Commander, ACP Timothy Yosa Bonga, said Charles Donkor is suspected to have been dealing in illegal weapons.

“He is a hardened armed robber, a land guard, a killer and a murderer,” he said.

On 31st October 2013, Charles Donkor was arrested by the police and after a thorough search, the police retrieved one revolver pistol, one pump action gun, and 29 rounds of live ammunition.

“He was tried at a law court and sentenced to a fine for possessing arms without authority. He did not change from his nefarious activities until he was arrested again on the 2nd of November 2016”, he said.

ACP Timothy Yosa Bonga added that, the Police was committed to fighting crime in the national capital, ahead of the December polls.

“The police wishes to assure the public that, as we prepare for the polls, the police will do anything possible to maintain the peace, before, during and after the elections. And persons who are in possession of such illicit arms, and with ill-motives shall be smoked out of the system to preserve the peace” he stated.

By: Franklin Badu Jnr./ citifmonline.com /Ghana