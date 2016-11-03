Veep campaigns in Bunkprugu

The Vice president, Kwesi Armissah Arthur, on Wednesday took his campaign to Bunkprugu as part of his tour of the Northern Region.

The tour gave him the opportunity to propagate the achievements and aspirations of the current National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

While addressing a rally to outdoor the NDC’s parliamentary candidate for the Bunkprugu constituency, Anthony Gingong, the Vice President called on constituents to endorse both the parliamentary candidate and President Mahama for more development.

“The only battle we are fighting is the battle of the thumb, we will go and thumb for Anthony Gingong, and we will go and thumb for president Mahama. We will not fight anybody, that's the best advantage that you have” he said.

He cautioned them against political violence, saying Ghana has gone a long way in building her image as a peaceful country.

“Elections are for development and for our future; elections are for our children's children. If we fight, there will be no money for roads, schools and hospitals; we will end up giving all the money, so we don't want any fight” he added.

By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.con/Ghana