FBN Holdings, FBN Bank, Ghana call on Mahama

THE Group Board Chairman of FBN Holdings Plc, Dr. Oba Otudeko CFR and Directors of FBN Holdings have paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama in Accra.

The visit, the first since the change in leadership within the group was to appreciate and congratulate the President for his service to Ghana and the West African sub-region.

Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, Urum Kalu Eke, MFR presented a gift to the President in keeping with the long tradition of the Group and its subsidiaries across the globe.

Members of the delegation unanimously pledged on behalf of FBN Holdings Plc, their commitment to helping build a stronger Ghanaian economy, as well as forging stronger economic ties between citizens and businesses of Ghana and Nigeria.

Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana, Gbenga Odeyemi, a member of the delegation was grateful for the support and wished the President well.

FBN Holdings Plc is the most diversified financial services group in Nigeria and includes the First Bank of Nigeria the mother company of FBNBank Ghana as well as other agencies around the world.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com