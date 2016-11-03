The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) says it is being used by the Electoral Commission (EC) to divert attention of Ghanaians from plans to rig the polls onto the ongoing litigation.

The Party's Policy Director, Kofi Siaw said at a press confrence Thursdays that "the Electoral Commission wants to use us a pawns in a game of chess, so they go to the Supreme Court to divert everybody’s attention to the court."

According to him, the Commission has succeeded in taking journalists attention from what the real issue are regarding the electoral processes and are only concerntrating on the court issues the EC is involved in.

"Who is printing the ballot papers? How many companies are involved? How many ballots are they printing? Which regions are each of the companies printing the ballot for? When are the agents supposed to be at post? How long will it take to print the ballot papers?..." and many others questions are what the Party are seeking answers to.

The PPP is concerned that the EC is changing the electoral processes some four weeks to the December polls yet no one is asking questions adding they suspect that the Commission will rush the balloting and printing of ballot papers.

The Commission was ordered by the High Court to allow the Presidential Candidate of the PPP to correct the mistake on his nomination papers.

Dr Nduom is one of 12 presidential aspirants who were disqualified by the EC from contesting in the upcoming elections citing various reasons.

The Court quashed the Commission's decision to disqualify Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom from contesting the election, citing errors on his nomination papers.

However, the Electoral Commission filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the High Court decision which asked the electoral body to allow Dr Ndoum to correct the anomalies on his forms.

The Commission in a statement disagreed vehemently with the High Court ruling in favour of Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, adding the ruling was fundamentally challenged on the grounds of legality and public policy.

The Commission further stated that the errors committed by some of the aspirants which led to their disqualifications are of criminal proportions and must not be taken for granted.

More soon...

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim