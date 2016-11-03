New-look Springboks to face Barbarians

Allister Coetzee's South Africa has lost five of their nine Tests in 2016 and Saturday's match has been given added interest by the fact that England's Barbarians' starting line-up features four South African playersÂ . By Patrick Hamilton (AFP/File)

London (AFP) - South Africa will field a revamped side against the Barbarians at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday after coach Allister Coetzee unveiled his matchday squad for the Springboks' European tour opener on Thursday.

By tradition, matches against the invitational side are non-cap encounters and, with South Africa staying in London to play England at Twickenham the following weekend, Coetzee has decided to rest the bulk of his first-choice team.

Instead, there are nine uncapped players in the matchday 23, with wings Sergeal Petersen and Jamba Ulengo, centres Francois Venter and Rohan Janse van Rensburg, flanker Roelof Smit and lock RG Snyman all in the starting XV.

Only three forwards that started South Africa's record 47-15 loss to world champions New Zealand in Durban last month -- flanker Oupa Mohoje, lock Pieter-Steph du Toit and prop Tendai Mtawarira have been retained.

With no foreign-based players available for the match as it falls outside World Rugby's designated window for international fixtures, Lourens Adriaanse returns at tighthead prop.

Meanwhile, Snyman will partner Du Toit, the newly-crowned South Africa Rugby Player of the Year, in the second row.

In the back row, Smit replaces the injured Francois Louw at openside flanker.

Fly-half Patrick Lambie, captaining the side in the absence of the rested Adriaan Strauss, forms a new half-back pairing with scrum-half Rudy Paige.

Jesse Kriel, who impressed as a centre during South Africa's run to the semi-finals of last year's World Cup in England, make his first Springbok start at fullback.

South Africa have lost five of their nine Tests in 2016 and Saturday's match has been given added interest by the fact the Barbarians' starting line-up features four South African players

"The Barbarians play an attacking, adventurous style of rugby and it will be a real test for our young side,' said Coetzee after announcing his side in London.

"They have an excellent, world-renowned coach in Robbie Deans, exciting young players in their side, including some South Africans," he added of a Barbarians side where Stormers fly-half Robert du Preez, Lions hooker Akker van der Merwe, Hurricanes prop Reggie Goodes and Lions lock Martin Muller will all be looking to star against their compatriots.

"It will be a really big occasion for our young players, but we're excited to be giving them an opportunity.

"In ideal circumstances I would've preferred to give every player in the squad a run, but this tour was also about introducing players who are on our radar for the future, while also introducing them to the Springbok way and ethos," Coetzee explained.

This will be the Barbarians' eighth match against South Africa since their inaugural encounter in 1952, with the invitational team 4-3 up in the series following a 26-20 win in 2010.

South Africa (15-1)

Jesse Kriel; Sergeal Petersen, Francois Venter, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Jamba Ulengo; Pat Lambie (capt), Rudy Paige; Nizaam Carr, Teboho Mohoje, Roelof Smit; Pieter-Steph du Toit, RG Snyman; Lourens Adriaanse, Malcolm Marx, Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi, Lizo Gqoboka, Trevor Nyakane, Eben Etzebeth, Jean-Luc du Preez, Piet van Zyl, Tian Schoeman, Ruan Combrinck