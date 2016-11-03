Parliament has approved a commercial a £45 million agreement between government and Contracta Construzione Italia, despite Minority's opposition.

The fund,which will specifically be used for the development of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, has been met with fierce opposition from the Minority, who are raising issues about value for money in some components of the agreement, including the construction of a Vice Chancellor's residence allegedly worth over 1 million euros.

Citi News' Duke Opoku Mensah, who was in Parliament today [Thursday], reported that, the commercial agreement had been passed with a call from the Speaker for changes to be made to the agreement, including a value for money audit for estimates.

Speaking on the floor of the house after the approval, the Deputy Minority Spokesperson on Education, and Member of Parliament for Asene- Manso-Akroso, Yaw Owusu Boateng, said the Minority found out that some of the values were too high therefore requested for a value of money audit to be done.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, had described the loan agreement secured by the government as “daylight robbery.”

The NPP MP in a Facebook post, expressed his misgivings about the deal, saying “I am scandalised by the daylight robbery this government seeks to perpetrate on the Republic in their attempt to put up infrastructure for the university.”

“The cost of providing 3 residential accommodation for the principal officers of the university according to the attachments cost about 1.7 million euros each.That works out about 2 million dollars or 8 million Ghana cedis so for the 3 buildings this is 6 million dollars or 24 million Ghana cedis.”

