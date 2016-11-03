The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has expressed worry over what it said is the “selective injustice” being meted to it in the country.

At a news conference held in Accra Thursday, PPP’s National Chairman, Dr Nii Allotey Brew-Hammond said they are “troubled” that the “good people” of Ghana are silent about their ordeals.

“Where is the Christian Council of Ghana, the Catholic Bishops Conference, the Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, where are the Peace Council and the Chief Imam?” he asked.

PPP is in court challenging the Electoral Commission's disqualification of its flagbearer, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom as well as questioning the power of the Commission to set presidential and parliamentary filing fee.

An Accra High Court presided over by Justice Kyei Baffuor had ruled that the PPP leader be given an opportunity by the EC to make amendments on his nomination form as enshrined in C.I.94, the law governing the 2016 election.

But the EC has headed to the Supreme Court to seek review of the ruling in the "interest of public policy."

The party's case questioning the EC's filing fee was dismissed on Wednesday by a High Court on the ground that it lacks jurisdiction over the matter. PPP has, however, said it would go for an appeal.

Anti-graft agency, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) is also investigating the party over the sum of GHC1.7 million it gave the EC covering the filing fee of its flagbearer and some parliamentary candidates.

EOCO is also investigating the All People’s Congress (APC) for spending $6 million in procuring vehicles ahead of the elections.

PPP believes these happenings are politically motivated and are spearheaded by forces that want its presidential candidate evicted from the presidential race.

Dr Brew-Hammond said it was not for decorative purposes that the founding fathers of Ghana chose the words “Freedom and Justice” for the nation’s Coat of Arms.

“It is because freedom and justice are the backbones on which peace and growth will succeed,” he noted.

He said the absence of “justice and fairness” has been the main cause of “most violent revolutions” across the world.

“In the United States for example slaves rebelled against unjust owners [and] Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., fought against an unjust system of segregation,” he said.

In the African Continent, he talked about the heroic works of Nelson Mandela, Steve Biko and the Africa National Congress (ANC) leaders who “violently resisted the discriminatory apartheid government in South Africa.”

He wants leaders of the various religious sects and Ghanaians in general to call the EC boss, Charlotte Osei to order as the nation heads to the polls.

