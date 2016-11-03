Booomers Launches First World Bamboo Electric Bicycle In Germany

Booomers International Limited, a Ghanaian social enterprise making the news around the world with its bamboo bicycles and accessories is once again making the headlines across Europe for all the right reasons.

Booomers International Limited and their German distributing partners, MY-Boo, recently launched their latest product, the Bamboo Electric Bicycle (MY VOLTA) at the just ended 2016 Euro Bike Show. Being the first of its kind around the world, the bamboo bicycle with mid motor which is yet to hit the market is already receiving great reviews from industry professionals and positive feedback from bicycle lovers across Europe.

In his statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Booomers International, Mr. Kwabena Danso said “we at Boomers are very excited to have achieved this together with our partners. It’s an indication of our potential to do a lot more with capital injection and investment. The first prototype of this product was made in June 2016 for testing in Germany and we are her now launching it. Apart from the electric bikes, there are other several products we will soon be introducing into the market. These will include the newly made kids tricycles labelled AKODAA and the Balance bikes. We also have phone speakers which will be commercially launched in the coming months”.

He further commended his German partners, My Boo, and highlighted their enormous contribution in ensuring the electric bicycle becomes a success. “The partnership between MY Boo and Booomers has been a great success just as the other partners distributing our bicycles in other countries. The launch of this great product is going to change the face of transportation and the cycling industry across Europe and soon in other parts of the world”, he said.

Booomers International currently sells in six countries under different brand names including My-Boo in Germany, Asante Bamboo Bikes in Poland, Danso Bikes in Canada, Booomers in the US, Ethical Wheels in Australia and. Mr. Danso said the company is fast expanding and it is going to be a major catalyst for job creation.