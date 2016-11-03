Editors Forum hosts Charlotte Osei

Accra, Nov 03, GNA - The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, (EC) Mrs Charlotte Osei, would brief the media on the Election management body's preparations towards the general election, scheduled for December 7.

The presentation, which would be hosted by the Editors Forum, Ghana (EFG), is scheduled for Thursday, November 10, at the Ghana International Press Centre, Accra, from 1000 hours to 12 hours.

A statement issued in Accra, and signed by Ms Ajoa Yeboa-Afari, the EFG Chairperson, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said Mrs Osei would speak on the topic 'Election 2016: Innovations, Flashpoints and Other Challenges'.

The statement asked Editors, News Editors, Political Desk Reporters, political features writers, Morning Show hosts, political commentators and other political programme heads to attend.

This would be the third such presentation organised by the EFG in collaboration with the EC, following similar ones in 2012 and 2008.

The aim is to provide the EC an opportunity for a dialogue with the media ahead of the elections, to enhance the media's appreciation of the issues and promote better reportage.

In February 2012, there was a presentation by the EC, Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, on the theme:'Election 2012, the EC's preparations so far.'

'Memorably, it included with the first public demonstration of the Biometric Registration equipment in Ghana,' the statement said.

Prior to that, in November, 2008, the EFG had hosted a lecture by Dr Afari-Gyan on 'The challenges of Election 2008.'

The EFG is a group of editors, senior journalists and media educators and it is affiliated to the Ghana Journalists Association. GNA