Asogli Education Fund supports 100 students

By A. B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA

Ho, Nov. 03, GNA - The Asogli Education Fund has given financial support to 100 students in the Ho Municipal area towards their education in various academic institutions.

The beneficiaries, made up of 30 university students, 20 polytechnic students, 15 Colleges of Education students, 25 Senior High School students and 10 Nurses Training College students, received a total amount of GH¢65,400.00.

Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, urged the students to make good use of the opportunity and justify the investments made in their education.

He asked them to do away with bad practices that could distract their studies.

Mr Paul Tsekuma, the Administrator of the Fund, said the Board was tracking academic performance of all beneficiaries to ensure that they excelled in their academics.

Madam Theresa Foli, a parent of one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the Asogli Education Fund for the support and pledged the preparedness of the parents to ensure that the investment was not in vain.

Meanwhile, a press release signed by Mr Stephen Tetteh, the Secretary of the Asogli State Council, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, (GNA) said so far, 1,230 beneficiaries of the Fund had completed their courses, with some pursuing further studies outside the country.

The release said Togbe Afede had also established Education Endowment Funds in the Mawuli, OLA, Mawuko Girls and the Kpedze Senior High Schools, to help raise academic performance.

GNA