The Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation has welcomed the withdrawal of South Africa from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Siphosezwe Masango, said the repeal process will soon begin, once the Speaker of the National Assembly has referred the matter to relevant parliamentary Committees.

“We agree with Justice Minister Mr Michael Masutha’s statement on South Africa’s withdrawal from the ICC this afternoon in the House. For a long time we have witnessed the unevenness of international justice and the lack of universality of application in the manner in which countries are treated,” Mr Masango said.

“The ICC is biased towards selectively targeting African heads of states. Leaders of the permanent members of the United Nation’s Security Council are never acted against when they transgress,” he said.

On 19 October, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, handed to the United Nations Secretary-General South Africa’s intention to withdraw. Subsequently, Mr Masutha presented a statement that was discussed in Parliament. Of the nine cases in front of the ICC currently, eight involve African presidents.