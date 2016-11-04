240 Egyptian Youth Gain Access to English and New Opportunities

Completing a two-year program of English language study, 240 young Egyptians from throughout the country graduated today from the English Access Partnership Program. The EAPP provided these students two years of high-quality English language training and the opportunity to participate in extracurricular language learning activities.

U.S. Ambassador Stephen Beecroft presented certificates to the new graduates. “English language skills will be an immense asset to you,” he said, “but the program has also given you access to new worlds of learning, to new cultures, to new employment opportunities. This program has an excellent reputation, and its graduates have an exceptional performance record. As part of the program’s legacy, you surely have the skills to succeed.”

EAPP is funded by the United States Agency for International Development in cooperation with the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Embassy’s Regional English Language Office. AMIDEAST and the American University in Cairo organized the EAPP classes and extracurricular activities for the students. In completing the EAPP, these students join more than 3200 Egyptian youth from less privileged families who have learned English through the Access program since 2006.

The Access Program is one of over 30 programs the U.S. Embassy offers to thousands of learners and teachers of English across Egypt.