Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Egypt | 4 November 2016 01:29 CET

240 Egyptian Youth Gain Access to English and New Opportunities

By U.S. Embassy - Cairo

Completing a two-year program of English language study, 240 young Egyptians from throughout the country graduated today from the English Access Partnership Program. The EAPP provided these students two years of high-quality English language training and the opportunity to participate in extracurricular language learning activities.

U.S. Ambassador Stephen Beecroft presented certificates to the new graduates. “English language skills will be an immense asset to you,” he said, “but the program has also given you access to new worlds of learning, to new cultures, to new employment opportunities. This program has an excellent reputation, and its graduates have an exceptional performance record. As part of the program’s legacy, you surely have the skills to succeed.”

EAPP is funded by the United States Agency for International Development in cooperation with the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Embassy’s Regional English Language Office. AMIDEAST and the American University in Cairo organized the EAPP classes and extracurricular activities for the students. In completing the EAPP, these students join more than 3200 Egyptian youth from less privileged families who have learned English through the Access program since 2006.

The Access Program is one of over 30 programs the U.S. Embassy offers to thousands of learners and teachers of English across Egypt.

Egypt

The wise man in the storm prays God, not for safety from danger, but for deliverance from fear.
By: Ralph Waldo Emerson
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img