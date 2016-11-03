Nana Addo Electrifies Mills Hometown

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday electrified Otuom, the hometown of the former President John Evans Atta Mills as part of his three-day campaign tour of the Central Region.

Thousands of supporters of the party besieged the Otuom Roundabout at 2:30 pm to give a rousing welcome to Nana Addo and his entourage who had earlier toured the Gomoa East Constituency.

It took Nana Addo and his entourage one hour to travel from the roundabout to the Otuom School Park where he addressed party supporters.

The whole town was electrified immediately Nana Addo arrived at the place for the rally, as the people sang NPP songs amidst, drummed and danced.

He earlier paid courtesy call on the chiefs of the Ekumfi Traditional Council.

Nana Addo, in his address, said the next NPP administration would improve the socio-economic development of the country through the introduction of many policies.

He said he would not deceive them to solicit their votes and disappoint them later.

The chiefs of the traditional council reiterated their commitment to working hard for the party to win the upcoming general elections, as well as vote massively for Nana Addo.

The acting President of Ekumfi Traditional Council, Nana Idan IV, appealed to Nana Addo to construct a landing beach for them to boost the fishing industry in the area if given the nod.

“We lack better hospital, we want a technical school, our road networks are very bad, we don't have potable water system, school feeding has collapsed in this area, and we also want you to put up the first factory under the one factory one district policy to serve as a bond between your party and the people in the district,” he added.

Addressing the gathering at rally at Otuom School Park, Nana Addo urged the people to work hard to bring the NPP into power to properly manage the country's economy.

“It baffles me when people ask where the NPP would get money to implement such policies, remember NPP under HIPC and lack of oil economy was able to introduce many social interventions such as capitation grant, MASLOC, free maternal health care, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), School Feeding Programme, among others,” he added.

The NPP has no reason to lose the 2016 elections, and I urge you to work hard to wrestle power from the incompetent and paralyzed NDC government, he stated.

The former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, said the current Mahama administration has collapsed all businesses and imposed untold hardship on Ghanaians.

The National Women's Organizer, Otiko Djaba disclosed that NPP government would give 50 percent of MASLOC loans to women to help improve their lives.

From Sarah Afful, Otuom

