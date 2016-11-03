 “The Shai-Osudoku Parliamentary Race: Who Wins?(Part 11)

This is the concluding part of the article

The case of the PPP

Unlike Oyortey ,Emmannuel Maatey Tetteh needs additional 7,025votes(Fig 8) before he could cause a surprise to unseat the NDC to win the seat. In 2012, he was able to pull additional 3,190 votes (Fig 9) when he left the CPP to PPP. What can help him is the constituent lackadaisical attitude towards the NPP in giving the votes to any other party if they feel dissatisfied with the NDC which was manifested in 2000 election where NRP took the second position(Tab 2) In 2008 as a new entrant on the ticket of the CPP he had 1,879(Tab 4 ). Tetteh was previously tipped to strongly challenge the NDC but his performance on Ghone on the State of the Nation’s made a lot of people to rethink about his candidacy and quality.

Most of the people believed that he should have performed better on national platform like this because he being a teacher should have laid out his policies very well when he had the opportunity but he rather messed up where Nana Aba has to even question their credibility and asked them whether they didn’t research well before coming on set.

The Case of the CPP

It will take heaven for the CPP Candidate to make in-roads in the constituency judging from the figures between him and the NDC and his persona. In 2012, he had 517 votes. He would need additional 17,850 votes before he can unseat the NDC’s Linda Akweley Ocloo.

Data Representation and Analysis

Data analysis consists of examining, categorizing, tabulating or otherwise recombining the evidence, to address the initial propositions of the study. Data obtained was processed using tables from 1992 to 2012 from the constituency. Analysis was carried out using figures difference of parliemenatry election held in a particular election year for assesment upon which findings and conclusion were drawn

Table of Parliamentary Election Held in the Shai –Osudoku Constituency from 1996-2012

Tab 1.Shai-Osudoku 1996

Michael Afedi Gizo NDC 14,814 65.80% Kwame Tetteh – Korly Agban NPP 2,319 10.30% John Awuku Dziwornu CPP 1,108 4.90%

Tab.2 2000

NDC 10,562 50.60% NRP 4,844 23.20% NPP 4,439 21.30% CPP 785 3.80% UGM 236 1.10%

Tab. 3 2004

David Tetteh Assumeng NDC 13,510 63.40% Gloria Afua Akuffo NPP 7,386 34.70% Elias Nomo Tetteh CPP 293 1.40% Rex Isaac Kofi Addae PNC 106 0.50%

Tab. 4 2008

David Tetteh Assumeng NDC 14,725 65.60% Daniel Christian Dugan NPP 5,565 24.79% Emmanuel Martey Tetteh CPP 1,876 8.35% Albert Nartey PNC 280 1.25%

Tab.5 2012

David Tetteh Assumeng NDC 18,089 58.99% Daniel Christian Dugan NPP 6,991 22.80% Emmanuel Martey Tetteh PPP 5,069 16.53% Solomon Narh Dorh CPP 517 1.69%

Findings of the Study.

Linda Akweley Ocloo on the ticket of the NDC has a huge task to save the party from losing the seat come December 7, 2016.

She also has a big task to transform the constituency eventaully if she wins the election as expectations are very high in the constituency.

She has another big task to save the image of women in the constituency if she wins the election and her performance in government to pave way for future women consdering the position.

If she wins the election she sets an unprecedented history of being the first woman on the ticket of the NDC in the constituency to contest the primary and win the major election and also the second woman in the Dangme land to win the seat for the NDC.

Linda Ocloo must win the electioon with heavy numbers above the 18,089 gained by Hon. David Tetteeh Assumeng to show that she is marketable and also for her prospective parliamentary election in 2020 or anything apart from that is suicidal for her.

Dr. Michael Kpessa Whyte prospective parliamnetary bid would also depend on his involvement with Linda Ocloo parliamentary ambition and support he renders to her for the world to see anything as apart from this would still be suicidal for him or any member from his team who desires to compete.

They should quickely dissolve the ‘Team Kpessa and Team Ocloo’ in the constituency for a uniform party otherwise in the near future the primaries would still be on this same camp and it could still be suicidal for Kpessa’s camp.

If Dr. Michael Kpessa Whyte is still nursing a prospective parliamentary ambition then it should start from now and every support he renders he should published it in the media so people see what he is doing or has done for her during her term of office this would give him a good image for his future parliamnetary project as the Shai-Osudoku people are unpredictable and whatever they hear they act on it whether negatively or positively.

The research also revealed that time is indeed running out for the NDC linda Akweley Ocloo as Nene Stephen Oyortey of the NPP is her major threat and likely to upset her if she sleeps.

The NPP stephen Oyortey has a big opportunity and chance to win the parliamentary seat now as the parliamentary race now is a 50: 50 affairs in the constituency.

The research has proven that interesting times is indeed ahead for the NDC and time is indeed running out for the NDC if they sleep.

The research revealed a two horse race constiruency affairs which is between NDC and NPP.

Conclusion:

In conclusion I cannot deceive myself as a political scientist who has focused my research extensively in the Dangme people behavior in the elections that all is well within the camp of the NDC in the Shai-Osudoku constituency and other Dangme land in entirety.

I cannot tell outright that the NDC Linda Akweley Ocloo can win this seat without the involvement of all the NDC faithful in the constituency. She needs each and every Tom, Dick and Harry to be able to save her political ambition in the constituency.

It is a 50:50 affair now in the constituency and whoever plays the political cards well can win the seat.

The NPP is capable of winning the seat at the moment if the NDC deceive themselves that they still have the dominance over the people.

References.

Raphael N. Obu(2016)A look at Dangme Community Parlimentary voting pattern: A comparative review of elections Held in the various constituencies and what is likely to Happen in 2016 between NDC and NPP in the Dangme Constituency. Publsihed in Dangme news September edition.

Shai-Osudoku : Elections 2000 | Ghana Election Results | Ghana ...ghanaelections.peacefmonline.com/pages/2000/constituency/133/

Shai-Osudoku : Elections 2004 | Ghana Election Results | Ghana ...

ghanaelections.peacefmonline.com/pages/2004/constituency/133/

Shai-Osudoku : Elections 2008 | Ghana Election Results | Ghana ...

ghanaelections.peacefmonline.com/pages/2008/constituency/133/

Shai-Osudoku : Elections 2012 | Ghana Election Results | Ghana ...

ghanaelections.peacefmonline.com/pages/2012/constituency/133/

What does a Political Scientist do? - Sokanu

https://www.sokanu.com/careers/political-scientist/

Political science - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Political_science

Parliamentary system - Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parliamentary_system

Parliamentary Service | Parliament of Ghana

www.parliament.gh/content/389/41