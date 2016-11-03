Missing Twins Appear

The twins and their mother pose for the camera in the Daily Guide newsroom.

Comfort Gyamfuah Snr and Comfort Gyamfuah Jnr the twins, 15, who went missing a fortnight ago in Kumasi after leaving home ostensibly for school have linked up with their mother in Accra.

Their mother came with them to the newsroom of the DAILY GUIDE to tell the story of their retreat to the Atiwa Mountain near Kumasi to pray for deliverance from their predicament.

The two Comforts narrated a harrowing story about how they were relocated to Kumasi to live with their paternal grandmother's junior sister because their brother Frank Agyei could no longer take care of them.

They were pupils of the St. Monica's School in Kaneshie, Accra until their brother took the decision to move them to a new home, an action which has threatened their education.

“Our grandmother for the few days that we stayed with her gave us rice to boil and some cooking oil for our meal. There was no stew and we found life very difficult. Other children were accorded better facilities and support from our grandmother” they said.

Upon hearing about a prayer camp on the Atiwa Mountain, the twins, who were barely a week old in their new environment, took a bold decision to go there and pray using twenty cedis they had on them as fare. “At the foot of the mountain before we ascended it we met a pastor who led us to the prayer camp. Here many people supported us with money,” they said.

With no mobile phone on them their plans of calling their mother Obaa Yaa who lives in Breku in Kwahu in the Eastern Region became difficult.

“I got somebody's phone to use to call my mother but could not get through. I remembered that the chip of my phone was left in her care. I tried calling her through that chip and fortunately it went through and I told her about where we were and that we needed money for fare so we could come and meet her,” Comfort Gymafuah Snr said.

Their mother who had moved to Accra to search for them when she heard that they had gone missing sent them an amount of GH¢50 on somebody's mobile number at the prayer camp.

A lady who traveled with them to Accra assisted them immensely. They eventually linked up with their mother on Sunday. When their mother called DAILY GUIDE following the publication about the plight of the girls, she said “hallelujah they have returned.”

Their father who is a farmer in a village near Obuasi, their mother said, had disowned the kids saying he would not have anything to do with them any longer.

He had earlier traveled to Kumasi to make good his promise of giving them some money when he heard about their predicament.

Upon hearing that they had gone missing when he reached Kumasi, he told their mother “I would have nothing to do with them any longer. Go and search for them,” he reportedly told their pained mother.

Asked what she would do with the twins now that she has found them, she said “I would go with them to Breku and look for a school for them.”

Their mother sells rice in Breku and it is glaring that the schooling of the twins would suffer many setbacks unless they are supported to surmount the financial obstacles therein. Given their vulnerability, the single parent would have an uphill task of educating them and protecting them against temptations in a rural setting.

By A.R. Gomda