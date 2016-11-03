Anas Woos Journalists

Anas Aremeyaw Anas about to receive his award from the Asantehene's Manwerehene

ACE UNDERCOVER Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has charged upcoming journalists in the country to develop interest in investigative reporting.

He stated the country would benefit immensely if more journalists developed interest in investigative reporting to help uncover the rots in the system.

Anas, a household name across the globe in the investigative reporting arena, said he is prepared to help journalists that would veer into investigative reporting.

“I encourage my colleague journalists to go a step further, take up the challenge, go into investigative journalism to save our country, continent and our world”.

The award-winning investigative journalist, as known of him, wore a veil to cover his real identity. He pointed out that more investigative reporters are needed.

The undercover journalist was speaking during the maiden edition of 'The Press Foundation' (TPF) National Media Festival 2016', in Kumasi on Saturday.

TPF, a non-governmental and non-profit making organization, is headed by ace journalist, Listowel Yesu Bukerson to boost media work in the country.

Themed 'Election 2016: The Role of the Journalist', the event was held at the plush Golden Tulip Kumasi City Hotel.

It was graced by media practitioners, public relations experts, students, corporate Ghana, politicians, security personnel, among others.

Anas said in the next three years, all things being equal, he hopes to take off this veil and give it to a more determined and effective journalist to take over.

Joy FMs investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni won the 'Anas Aremeyaw Anas Investigative Journalist' award instituted by TPF, in reward of his hard work.

Other awardees were Samson Lardy Anyenini, Shamima Muslim and Anas Aremeyaw Anas for their roles to the growth of Journalism in the country.

The Public Affairs Consular of the US embassy in Ghana, Daniel Fennell and the GOC of the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General CB Alhassan, were among the speakers.

The event was chaired by the Asantehene's Mawerenehene, Bafour Ossei Hyieman Brentuo VI.



FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

