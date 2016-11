Migrants wait to be rescued in the Mediterranean Sea about 12 nautical miles north of Libya on October 4, 2016. By Aris Messinis (AFP/File)

Rome (AFP) - At least 110 people are feared drowned off Libya after a migrant shipwreck, the UN's refugee agency said Thursday, quoting survivor testimony.

"A vessel will around 140 people on board overturned Wednesday just a few hours after setting off from Libya, throwing everyone into the water. Only 29 people survived," UNHCR spokesperson Carlotta Sami told AFP.