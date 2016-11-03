Printing of ballot papers for Parliamentary elections have begun - EC boss

With some 33 days to the general elections, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Charlotte Osei says printing of ballot papers for the 2016 parliamentary elections have begun.

The EC is, however, awaiting the verdict of the courts on the many suits against the commission before printing of the presidential ballots begin.

She made this statement in an interview with the BBC’s Akwasi Sarpong and added that the commission will ensure successful elections.

More to follow..

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | BBC Africa