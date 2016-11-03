The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah is optimistic the will of God shall prevail in the December 7 elections and Ghanaians will ensure the unity of the country after the polls.

“My boss the President has thought me to always start the day by saying father let thy will be done. When you are a child of God and you believe in him, you don’t fear of who wins or loses an election because God’s own will shall prevail,” he stated.

The Chief of Staff reaffirmed the commitment of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and President John Mahama to maintain the peace and cohesion of the country before, during and after the December 7 general election.

Mr. Julius Debrah made the call when he interacted with the members of the clergy in the Volta Region as part of his campaign tour of the region.

The Chief of Staff advised the youth to avoid acts of violence.

“No matter what anybody will do or not do, we in the NDC believe that the will of God would be done, and when that is done, nobody will have any course to complain. The President and his government’s main concern is to ensure the country progresses , doing what is right before the Lord and to avoid His wrath,” he said.

Mr. Debrah pointed out that the government and the church are partners in development, emphasizing on the need for the clergy to continuously pray for God’s mercy, peace and progress.

The Moderator of the General Assembly of the EP Church Rev.Dr Seth Senyo Agidi led the congregation to pray for peace and unity ahead of the elections.

He reminded Ghanaians that there was no substitute for peace, therefore and that the church would continue to pray for Ghana.

The entourage of the Chief of Staff included a member of President Mahama's campaign team madam Faustina Nelson, a vice chairperson of the NDC Anita Desoso, a Presidential Staffer Emelia Arthur, a Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Koku Anyidoho.

By: Richard Mensah/elections.com/Ghana