RigWorld Makes Oil And Gas Headline With Four Prestigious Awards

The aspiration and dream of every valid business owner and manager is to see the unstoppable growth of their various businesses despite the challenges that might accompany the journey into success. This could be said of the striving team of RigWorld International Services Limited. The company consistently keeps surprising their numerous clients, stakeholders, staff and regulators.

RigWorld as local upstream Oil and Gas Company established six years ago through hard work and determination on both parts of the staff and managers have today grown to gain international recognition and met local regulatory approval.

This was made manifest in the Oil and Gas Ghana Awards “OGGA” 2016 as the company won four major awards out of the five nominated slots. RigWorld won the Indigenous Oil and Gas Company of the year award, Labour/Recruitment form of the year. Also the Transatlantic Offshore Catering won the catering company of the year award and finally the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Kofi Abban took home the coveted CEO of the year award in the upstream.

These awards and many more such are the 2015 indigenous company of the year, outstanding entrepreneur of the year 2016, International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification (ISO 14001: 2004, ISO 9001:2008 and OHSAS 8001:2007) among others are great testimonies of the dedicated team at RigWorld who through their professionalism and perfect client relationship have skillfully palced the company on the highest pedestal.

Speaking exclusively to News Ghana, the staff of the company could not hid their joy and excitement as some were nearly moved to tears upon seeing their boss crowned the Most Influential CEO in the Upstream Oil and Gas Sector. Confiding in News Ghana’s Charity Emehill Bartels, the systems Administrative Manager of RigWorld Humphrey disclosed that the journey has not been easy especially for their CEO as he competed with the likes of Alex Mould of the GNPC, Theo Ahwireng of Petroleum Commission and Awuah Darko of BOST only to emerge the winner in that keenly contested nomination race of the best.

In all the 2016 Oil and Gas Ghana Awards which was held at the Holiday Inn Hotel here in Accra on the 28th October 2016 was attended by the crème de la crème of Ghana’s emerging market Oil and Gas Industry. The night was beautifully serenated with continental food over the ambience of world class music.

What more needs to be said when staff, management and clients of RigWorld International Services Limited has made it a promise to win and not just that but impress all those who experience them. Congratulations to all Staff, Clients, Stakeholders, management and regulators both home and international for believing in the brand of RigWorld. These awards are a symbol of your love and support through the years and our way of thanking you.