State prosecutors are to formally charge the two persons being held over the murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region.

According to the prosecutor, Superintendent Baah, the prosecution was awaiting the Attorney General's (AG's) advice on the docket.

He told the Accra Central Magistrate Court yesterday that the prosecution had also submitted further instructions after the submission of the docket to the AG's office.

The accused persons are Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don, 19 and Vincent Booso aka Junior Agogo.

At the court's sitting yesterday, Daniel Asiedu told the court that he was sick and that he had a boil in his ear.

He said he had not informed the case investigator because he knew he would be coming to court yesterday and wanted to do so through the court.

Magistrate Stephen Owusu wondered if the investigator was aware of the condition of the accused person, to which he answered in the negative.

The court consequently urged him to take the accused to the hospital if possible, after proceedings.

Sitting continues on November 11.

Meanwhile, Augustines Obuor, lawyer for the two accused persons, was not in court.

At the last hearing, the lawyer said the prosecution must release the results of the test conducted on Daniel to determine his age.

He said the result was crucial to the case of the defence.

Mr Obuor told the court that he was aware the prosecution was keeping the result and that the court must order the police to release it.

The former state attorney believes that if the result of the test gives the age of Sexy Don Don as 11 years, then it means no crime has been committed.

“I know the police; it's there; they need an order…I want you to order the prosecution to give us the medical report,” he said.

Quoting various sections of the criminal code and the Juvenile Act, Superintendent Baah said the prosecution had not erred in not giving the defence team the said medical result because it was in consonance with the law.

Daniel Asiedu has been charged for murder while Agogo faces the charge of abetment of crime contrary to his earlier charge of conspiracy to murder.

In the case of Agogo, the prosecution held that he at about 1am on February 9, this year at Shaishie, East Legon in Accra, abetted Daniel to commit murder.

Daniel, according to the prosecution, on the same day and time intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of the MP.

Agoogo reportedly assisted Daniel Asiedu to enter the house of the deceased through the iron fence wall at the blind side of the security man who was fast asleep.

[email protected]

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

