The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated that President John Mahama has completely lost touch with the people.

The party made the statement after the President admitted that he was unaware of the numerous problems at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital which compelled health workers at the facility to embark on strike.

The NPP said that although President Mahama has knowledge of a video footage in 2007, he is totally oblivious to the deprivation at the national psychiatric hospital and the resultant strike by the staff.

A statement signed by Communications Director of the party, Nana Akomea noted that “it is very clear that President Mahama is not at all in touch with the situation that confronts the Ghanaian.”

He said “Ghanaians must recognize that President Mahama’s ignorance of the happenings at the nation’s psychiatric hospital is just one more sign of a disastrous presidency; a president completely out of touch with the people who elected him into office.”

He also criticized the President for stating that the NPP's presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was an intolerant person who would destool any chief who criticizes him when voted into power.

“President Mahama should know that chiefs in Ghana cannot be destooled by fiat of a President,” he stated.

“Interestingly, at the same time that President Mahama was priding himself as a unifier and others as divisive, his party, the NDC, was announcing the dismissal from the NDC of 23 party stalwarts, including sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), a clear sign of disunity and a party in disarray.”

He wondered how President Mahama could see the mote in other people’s eyes, but not the log in his own eyes.

“It is so sad that while President Mahama talks fiction about others being intolerant, he is the only President in Africa who has told his people that they are not fit to criticise him until they have been President,” he observed.

“Ghanaians must show President Mahama the red card to bring this nation back to the path of true, visionary, decisive and accountable governance.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu