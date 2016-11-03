NDC Begs Volta For Votes

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has called on residents of the Volta Region not to abandon the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the crucial December general election.

“The relationship between the NDC and the region can be likened to that of a husband and the in-laws and once the husband has realized his mistake, he can promise to go back and treat their daughter with special care,” he said.

His comment comes days after the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, had described the “Volta Region as a beautiful bride waiting for the right suitor and not a loyal housewife waiting for her husband to return home only when he is hungry.”

Mr Debrah is currently touring the region a few days after the visit of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, to address the apathy of the residents due to the abysmal performance of the current Mahama administration.

The NDC general secretary had also apologized to the region during the recent tour by President John Mahama, saying the region should not turn its back against the NDC.

The residents of the region had been complaining about total neglect by the Mahama administration.

The campaign tour by the Chief of Staff has been described by many political observers as a panic reaction to douse the fire of the NPP's 'change' message preached by Nana Akufo-Addo – which has resonated with the people.

Admission

Mr. Debrah said the Volta Region is the home of the NDC and could therefore not be ignored by the government, considering the show of love and support over the years.

He said, “I want to assure you that we are never ever going to take your love and support for granted.”

He expressed gratitude to the people and conceded that although several projects have been executed in the region, truly “when we look at the love that you have shown us, I believe we could have done better.”

According to him, some get their golden times in the morning, others get theirs in the afternoon while others get theirs in the evening, “but he who laughs last laughs best.”

Togbe Ayim Mordey VI, Adontenhene of Peki Traditional Area, who commended the president and the NDC for some infrastructural development projects in the country and the region, noted that more work must be done to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians.

At Have, Togbe Dabra VI, paramount chief of Logba in the Afadjato South Constituency, reiterated the views of his colleague and urged the government not to be complacent but work hard.

Bad roads

Togbe Ayim Mordey VI, who is also the chief of Peki Avetile in the South Dayi Constituency, complained about deplorable internal roads in the Peki College of Education, Peki Senior High School (SHS), Peki Government Hospital and the Peki Technical School.

Others are the Peki-Kpalime, Fodome-Kpalime, the Kpalime Dzemeni and the Eastern Corridor Roads.

He requested for a new modern market at Peki, Kpeve and Dzemeni.

Togbe Dabra also called for the rehabilitation of deplorable roads in the Afadzato South District, particularly the ones that lead to the various tourist sites like Mount Afadzato, Limestone Cave at Logba-Tota, among others.

The Chief of Staff promised to forward their grievances to President Mahama.

From Gibril Abdul Razak & Fred Duodu, Peki