JM Billboard Crashing

THE MAIN campaign billboard at the Sunyani Polytechnic roundabout depicting President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, is crushing.

The huge billboard was erected to ostensibly endear the president and his spouse to the hearts of residents of the Brong-Ahafo Region. Lordina's appearance on the campaign billboard is reportedly meant to entice the people with her beauty and cause them to vote massively for her husband in the December election, as she hails from the region.

Some Sunyani residents cannot fathom why the strong iron pillars supporting the campaign material of the first couple of the land are giving way just like that, especially as there had neither been a rainstorm nor strong wind. Some people are of the view that it is a sign of John Mahama (JM) losing the election.

The gargantuan billboard has the inscriptions, “Welcome Home Our In-law, JM Toaso,” “Changing Lives, Transforming Ghana.” The replicas of it are scattered in the whole region, especially at market centres, lorry parks and at the entry points to major towns in the region.

Political observers are wondering why Vice President Amissah- Arthur's picture is not on the board.

It will be recalled that this is not the first time the paraphernalia of the president has crushed in the Brong-Ahafo Region. On one of the president's 'accounting to the people' tours in the region, the miniature Ghana flag on the bonnet of his vehicle reportedly fell off on the way to Dadieso Aba in the Asutifi Constituency without anybody among his long convoy noticing it. On reaching his destination, another vehicle had to be sent back to look for the flag.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani

