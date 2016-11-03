Volta NPP Ready To Adopt Polling Stations



Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region have assured the party of their readiness to ensure that all polling stations are well resourced.

To this end, they are putting measures and strategies in place to ensure the “Adopt A Polling Station” concept of the party settles well with all members and sympathizers in the region.

The NPP Regional Chairman, John Peter Amewu, gave the assurance when the Chairman of the Fundraising Committee of the NPP, Ken Ofori-Atta, launched the initiative in Ho.

He was excited about the entire initiative and expressed the hope that it would go a long way to consolidate Ghana's elections and secure Nana Addo's victory.

Prior to the launch, Mr. Ofori-Atta observed that the fallout from the 2012 election petition had taught NPP gurus that “elections are won at the polling stations.”

According to him, it is imperative to ensure adequate resource mobilization at all the 29,000 polling stations scattered all over the country.

The “Adopt A Polling Station” concept is to give opportunity to the millions of Ghanaians who have welcomed the NPP's message of change to be part of the change. He said it is only when people invest in the initiative that they will feel they have a stake in the party and therefore, work towards its success.

Mr. Ofori Atta explained that the fundraising under the “Adopt A Polling Station” initiative is in two folds: filling a form with information such as name of applicant, contact number, constituency, the polling station they want to adopt and the amount of money they wish to contribute. The applicants must then send their money through a mobile money number which is on the form and then take a snapshot of the form and send through WhatsApp via the same number.

He said interested persons could also pick a coupon from all regional and constituency offices of the party and pay the amount indicated on the coupon – which ranges from GH¢5.00 to GH¢500.

He concluded that an average of Gh¢500 will be enough for every polling station and encouraged all party faithful to patronize the idea to ensure its success.

From Gibril Abdul Razak, Ho

