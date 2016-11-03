Ministers Snub Parliament

Some Minority members have lashed out at the Ministers for Youths and Sports and Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye and Nana Oye Lithur respectively for allegedly abandoning their sponsored bills which were under consideration in Parliament yesterday to campaign.

Parliament, which reconvened on October 11 for the third meeting of the fourth session of the current Parliament, will be rising today for the general elections but the two ministers, who were expected in the House to superintend over the consideration of the National Youth Scheme Bill, 2016 and the Children’s Amendment Bill, 2016, did not turn up.

The Minority, led by New Patriotic Party (NPP) for Atwima Mponua, Isaac Asiamah, vehemently protested against the absence of the two ministers in the House while such important bills under their respective ministries were being considered in Parliament.

The minority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had alleged that the two ministers were on a campaign trail while bills that had been sponsored by them were being considered on the floor.

The MP for Atwima Mponua did not understand why ministers of state could undermine the work of parliament with just a day left for the House to rise, stressing that most ministers under President Mahama had not attached much importance to the work of Parliament.

He said President Mahama’s ministers had continuously showed disrespect to Parliament which is a complete affront to the institution.

He therefore called on Parliament take action against the ministers.

Hon Isaac Asiamah later told DAILY GUIDE that he was not surprised that most of these ministers had underperformed, stressing that the Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho had also expressed similar sentiments and consistently complained about the neglect of government business in Parliament by the ministers.

The First Deputy Speaker, Ebo Barton Odro, who was presiding, said it was not good for ministers to ignore duties expected of them in Parliament, stressing that ministers must indeed take the business of Parliament seriously.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr

