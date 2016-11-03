AngloGold Ashanti Roll Out Apprenticeship Training For Obuasi Youth

AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine yesterday roledl out an apprenticeship Training Programme for 20 selected youth from 5 communities in the Obuasi municipality namely Bediem, Sanso, Anyinam, New Dokyiwa and Binsere respectively.

The training is aimed at producing marketable young engineering apprentices with practical skills for various employment opportunities for sustainable livelihoods.

Outlining the project Brief, Sustainability Manager for the Mine, Nana Ampofo-Kwesi Bekoe said, “We wrap up the implementation of our 2016 community investment program with a sound technical skills training in engineering disciplines for interested and qualified youth from selected communities on a pilot basis”.

According to him, even though the Obuasi mine is going through turbulent times; they have been able to sustain the program model for the betterment of the Obuasi community.

“AGA has through this program trained over 500 apprentices in the last decade. As a result of the restructuring exercise which began in 2013, the program was put on hold. The sustainability division upon consultation with key stakeholder, decided to re-commence the program through a pilot scheme”, he stated.

Eligibility Criteria

As part of transparency and fair distribution among host communities, the Sustainability department and the major stakeholders vetted trainees on the basis of these;

An indigene from the mine’s catchment area and a signed approval form by community leadership including Assembly Member and Odikro.

Other factors considered were; A holder of City and Guilds Intermediate Certificate in Auto Electricals and A holder of City and Guilds Intermediate Certificate in Welding and Fabrication.

Certification and Duration

The three months training programme which commenced yesterday 2nd November, 2016 will end in February 2017 and trainees awarded Apprenticeship Certificate in Welding and Fabrication and Apprenticeship Certificate in Auto Electricals.

Dignitaries who graced the short but colorful programme were the Vice President, Sustainability, Hon Presiding Member for the Obuasi Municiapl Assembly, Mr. J.F.K Addai, Nana Essilifie Asare, New Eduboase Kontihene and chiefs from the beneficaiary communities and the media.