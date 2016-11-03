Australia in command after day one of first South Africa Test

Australia's Mitchell Starc (centre) celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Faf du Plessis on day one of the first Test in Perth on November 3, 2016. By Greg Wood (AFP)

Perth (Australia) (AFP) - Australia was in a commanding position at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at the WACA Ground in Perth on Thursday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, South Africa were dismissed for 242.

In reply, Australia raced to 105 for none at stumps, with David Warner on 73.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc returned to the Australia side after a leg injury and claimed 4-71, with Josh Hazlewood also picking up three wickets in the first match of a three-Test series, while Quinton de Kock top-scored with 84.