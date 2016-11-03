Heartbroken cat spends year living by dead owner's grave

A grieving cat was left so heartbroken by her owner's death she has spent a YEAR living at her grave.

The mourning moggy was first heard crying while lying in the earth at the burial plot in Central Java, Indonesia.

Passer-by Keli Keningau Prayitno, 28, tried to adopt the kitty but it returned to the same spot - cuddling the small blue headstone.

Remarkably, the cat walks every day to her former home where she is fed by the old lady's children - then returns to the grave.

The cat has lived at the grave for a year

Despite being given food and water by passers-by, the animal refuses to leave the grave, rolls in the earth and sleeps there every night.

Dad-of-one Keli said: "Since the cat's mother died she has stayed here at the grave. She does not want to go home. She has been here for almost a year.

"I thought she was homeless and tried to help but every time she wold keep returning to the same place.

"I saw her everyday and noticed that she was always there, but sometimes would leave for a couple of hours then come back.

Keli Keningau Prayitno tried to adopt the cat but she always returns to the same spot

"I followed her and she was going to the home where she used to live and the lady's children would feed her.

"Then the cat would go back again to the same place. She sleeps there and meows.

"It's very sad to see. It shows just how close animals are to their owners."

Keli said he had followed the cat and discovered the former owner had been an old lady called Kundari who had recently died.

The cat rolls in the dirt of her owner's grave

Despite being offered new homes, even a year later the cat can still be seen at the grave night and day.

Keli added: "We take some food and water to the cat but she still likes to go home. She's at the grave everyday."

Last month it emerged that a three-year-old dog had been waiting for a year at a roadside in Thailand for his missing owner.

The dog, named Jaow Loung, had fallen from a vehicle and waited patiently to be reunited but was killed by a passing car on September 25

He was likened to Japanese Akita dog Hachiko who waited every day for nine years for the train that used to bring late owner Hidesabur Ueno home.