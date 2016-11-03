Tema GJA conducts election reporting workshop

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - The Tema Regional Chapter of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has organised a day's Election Reporting Workshop for Journalists and media practitioners in the Tema Region, ahead of the 2016 presidential and Parliamentary polls.

The workshop dubbed:" Towards peaceful elections: The role of the media," was aimed at sensitising journalists and most especially those in Tema, on ensuring that the media practitioners uphold the integrity and the credibility of the media, before, during and after the 2016 General Election.

The General Manager in charge of operations at the Tema Development cooperation (TDC), Mr Samuel Asante, who chaired the event advised journalists to be circumspect with their reportage, and not to take sides in the discharge of their duties as professionals.

He said journalists must avoid being influenced by money by politicians to champion their course.

Mr Daniel Titus Glover, New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Tema East said the media must team up with stakeholders in the electioneering to ensure that the elections would be free and transparent to all parties involved.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Regina Obeng, Public Relations Officer of Tema Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service assured the journalists that the police were ready to collaborate with the media to ensure smooth electoral process before, during and after the polls.

She said the police had identified 77 hotspots in the Ashaiman and 201 in the Tema Region, which included Ningo-Prampram and Ada constituencies.

ASP Obeng advised journalists to avoid sensational reportages as it had the tendency to threaten the peace and security of the Nation as well as the electoral process.

Nana Oduro Numapau, Tema Metro Electoral Officer charged the media practitioners to be more knowledgeable on the electoral processes so as to educate the electorate on what was required of them during the elections.

Explaining the statutory document for the 2016 Election, (C.I 94), he said the C.I 94 had been coded into four thematic areas, which were the activities before, during and after the elections, as well as offensive and miscellaneous preventions.

Mr Numapau admonished the media to observe and report and not to supervise the Elections.

The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Dr Affail Monney also detailed what the roles of the media practitioners involving reporting.

He gave the assurance that journalists consider peace as very paramount and therefore they would not do to do anything to destroy the peace the country enjoys.

Dr Monney, said: 'Though we all have our parties we support, we should also have the ability to suppress were we stand most especially when reporting on the electoral process, he said.

He appealed to the journalists to be accurate, balance and credible in their reportage.

The workshop was sponsored by the Ghana Ports And Harbour Authority, Tema Metropolitan Assembly, the TDA and the GJA.

