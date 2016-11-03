South Africa 242 all out against Australia in 1st Test

Australia's Mitchell Starc (centre) celebrates after dismissing South Africa's Faf du Plessis on day one of the first Test in Perth on November 3, 2016. By Greg Wood (AFP)

Perth (Australia) (AFP) - South Africa were dismissed for 242 on the opening day of the first Test against Australia at the WACA Ground on Thursday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the visitors were always struggling after slumping to 32 for four, with Quinton de Kock top-scoring with 84.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc returned to the Australia side after a leg injury and claimed 4-71, with Josh Hazlewood also picking up three wickets in the first match of a three-Test series.