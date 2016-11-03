THC stopped, businesses yet to be refunded

Almost a month after shipping lines were ordered by the President to stop charging the Terminal Handling fees at the ports, the business associations say are yet to get their monies refunded.

The business associations say although the ship owners have stopped charging the THC, they have so far refused to refund their monies to them despite numerous letters that have also been written to them.

Spokesperson of the business associations, Adobea Asiamah Aboagye who confirmed the development to Citi Business News explained,

“All the shipping lines have stopped charging the THC. It's the refund that we have not received yet. A couple of people have applied but I have not got any feedback from anyone that they have been given their monies.” she said.

She however tells Citi Business News payment was done earlier to a few businesses but that act has since been halted.

“I think that in the very initial stage, the shipping lines returned some monies and later paused. I know quite a couple of businesses who have applied and have still not received a refund. I had even written one and still have heard nothing from them. They have not responded to the letter as to the kind of action they are taking on it.”

She however insists that the business association body will take action on the matter soon to retrieve all owed monies from the shipping lines.

“This is the situation. We are waiting a while to see the outcome and then we take it up from there.”

Some importers and exporters earlier alleged that the shipping lines are finding it difficult to refund the fees due to the illegal method they used in taking the fee.

Citi Business News understands the development caused a lot of mayhem at the ports since a refusal to pay the charges meant clients were unable to clear their cargo at the ports.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana