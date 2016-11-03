We did not endorse Akufo-Addo- Peki Paramount chief

The acting President of the Peki Traditional area, Togbe Ayim Mordey VI has denied claims that the chiefs of Peki endorsed the NPP flagbearer Nana Addo during his recent visit to the area.

According to the chief, the chiefs of his traditional area never endorsed the NPP flag bearer and has described the report as misleading.

Torgbe Mordey VI, said this during a courtesy call on him by the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah , who is on a campaign tour of the region.

The chief in his welcome remark said no such endorsement happened during the visit of the NPP flagbearer.

"We will sanction whoever is involved in these lies to serve as deterrent to others " Torgbe Mordey threatened.

The chief has however commended the government for securing and maintaining a generally peaceful atmosphere in the country .

He also commended government for the achievements made in the developing the country.

Torgbe Mordey VI however appealed to government to work on roads in all communities in the districts of the Volta Region.

According to him, the condition of the roads in some educational institutions are in a deplorable state and needs urgent attention from government.

He also said Peki needs a market which will provide jobs for the youth in the area.

"Markets will increase economic activities in the area and also provide the district assembly with a strong source of income " he said.

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah also assured the chiefs and people of Peki in the South Dayi District that government will give serious considerations to the various requests put in by traditional leaders of the area.

He also entreated the people of the region to treat the NDC as its baby and assured that the long years of support by the people will not be in vain.