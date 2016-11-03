Daasebre Oti Boateng denies endorsing Mahama

Daasebre Prof Emeritus Oti Boateng, Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area has denied a publication that said he has endorsed President John Mahama for the December elections.

He said the publication and its content, captioned “Daasebre Oti Boateng endorses Mahama” which appeared on Ghanaweb web portal, does not represent his position nor that of the New Juaben Traditional Council during his courtesy call to the President.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Mr. Nyaaba-Aweeba Azongo, special Assistant to Dasebre Oti Boateng.

The statement indicates that the Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Daasebre Prof (Emeritus) Oti-Boateng’s attention, has been drawn to the article on Ghanaweb which appears to suggest an endorsement of a candidate by the Omanhene to this year’s election.

The Omanhene, who is currently not in the country takes exception to this publication and denies same of any such publication purporting to endorse a candidate by the Traditional Council against the tenet of the constitution which debars chiefs from openly identifying with political parties, and by extension a candidates to an election on the platform of political parties.

“Being a paramount chief of international stature and part of the top-echelon of the Chieftaincy institution in Ghana, it is my responsibility not only to safeguard the dignity and sanctity of the institution of Chieftaincy, but also to ensure that chieftaincy becomes the rallying point of leadership for all irrespective of one’s cultural, religious and political differences.

The New Juaben Traditional Council per our mandate and reputation welcomes and Support All Shades of Political Leadership Who Have the mandate of the citizenry to govern this country.

The statement further states that Dasebre wishes to take this opportunity to advise chiefs to ensure that their communication in the presence of political leadership and the media are well-measured and devoid of emotions likely to bring the traditional councils, and the very institution of Chieftaincy into disrepute, particularly in such sensitive political periods.

“We should also refrain from acts likely to erode public confidence in the institution of chieftaincy”.