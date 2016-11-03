Samia Nkrumah rallies votes in Jomoro

Samia Nkrumah, the Convention People's Party's (CPP) parliamentary candidate for the Jomoro constituency in the Western Region is rallying for support in the constituency to represent the people in parliament.

She has stepped up campaign in the area calling on residents to help her realize the visions of Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah for the constituency and the country.

Samia, who had served as the Chairperson of the Convention People's Party failed in her attempt to lead the party as its flagbearer in the upcoming December elections.

“I'm into politics because I want to honour the beautiful vision. A beautiful dream that was born on Independence Day, 1957… by the father of Nzemaland, Dr Kwame Nkrumah. So I am in politics because I want to make sure that those great ideas that brought fairness shall be revived again,” he said while addressing constituents,” she said.

'Samia eyes parliament for the second time'

This is the second time the daughter of Ghana's first President, Samia Nkrumah is seeking to serve as the Member of Parliament for the people of the Jomoro constituency.

In her first bid in 2008, she won the seat and served in parliament but lost the seat in her second attempt in 2012 to the candidate of the National Democratic Congress.

Following her failed attempt to be the flagbearer for the party in the upcoming elections, she returned to the constituency to seek the people's mandate to represent them in parliament.

'CPP executives divided over Samia bid'

Meanwhile, some executives of the CPP in the Jomoro constituency are divided over Samia's decision to contest the seat again.

The CPP constituency organizer for Jomoro, Thomas Amochie in an earlier interview said, “Samia Yaba Nkrumah is not listening to some of us but only listen to the constituency youth organizer and we are telling Samia Yaba Nkrumah to change her political lifestyle or else we will advice ourselves.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana