Wife of flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mrs. Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo has said her husband, Nana Akufo-Addo is a man who will honour his promises to Ghanaians, when voted as President.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo said this when she visited the Ayawaso East and Central constituencies in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, November 2.

At Nima, Mrs.Akufo-Addo visited the market and the Nima polyclinic.

She told traders at the market where she commissioned street lights constructed by her and the Parliamentary Candidate Peter Mireku, that the NPP is a business friendly party and would ensure they have access to affordable financing and other incentives to revive failing businesses.

She appealed to them to vote for change by voting for Nana Addo and the NPP to enable them develop Ghana.

Mrs Akufo-Addo later donated equipment to the Nima Polyclinic and promised to continue to support healthcare provision, especially maternal healthcare.

She added that a Nana Addo government would revive the NHIS, in line with the NPP policy of providing quality healthcare for Ghanaians.

She finally visited the Alajo market and its surroundings where she told enthusiastic crowds to vote for Nana Addo who would be a father to all Ghanaians and deliver on the policies outlined by the NPP in its manifesto.

Mrs.Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the parliamentary candidates for Ayawaso East And Central, Peter Mireku, Hon. Henry Quartey,Regional executives, and other NPP members.

By: Sammi Wiafe/citifmonline.com/Ghana