NLC orders psychiatric nurses to return to work

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has ordered Nurses at the Accra Psychiatric hospital to call off their strike and resume work with immediate effect.

The direction follows a meeting the Commission had on Wednesday with the Minister of Health, representatives of the nurses and authorities of the hospital.

The psychiatric nurses on Monday embarked on an indefinite strike, claiming that work at the facility posed serious risk to them.

They lamented that, the lack of some logistics and materials at the hospital is making it difficult for them to discharge their duties effectively, hence their decision to lay down their tools.

But the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Charles Adongo Bawaduah, said the nurses breached the labour laws by failing to notify the NLC before embarking on the strike.

The Commission has therefore directed the Ministry of Health to devise immediate solutions by providing the nurses with logistics, drugs and other relevant tools.

It further added that the Accra Psychiatric Hospital will settle all medical bills of members of the psychiatric nurses who in the course of duties have suffered attacks from patients.

Health Ministry begs Nurses to return to work

The Ministry of Health earlier urged striking nurses of the psychiatric hospital to call off their strike as it works to address their concerns.

According to the Ministry, some GH¢1 billion will soon be disbursed by the Ministry of Finance for the procurement of some needed logistics for the facility.

“The finance ministry is releasing some money to us. They've dealt with the human right aspect of it. So moving forward, we are asking them to go back to work while we deal with the issue,”Tony Goodman, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Health told Citi News.

By: Marian Ansah & Zoe Abu Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana

