We are 100 percent sure of Togolese on electoral roll - NPP

The Volta Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) says they are 100 percent sure that there are Togolese on the electoral roll to be used for the December election.

John Peter Amewu explained that some Togolese who through erronoeus mechanisms and taking freebies have found their names on the voters register would be prevented from voting.

Opposition NPP Tuesday sounded a strong warning to Togolese who intend to take part in the upcoming elections to rescind their decision at the launch of their 'Operation Eagle Eye’ project.

According to the Party, any Togolese found at a polling station in Ghana making an attempt to vote would be mobbed and made to face the law.

The NDC and NPP are on a collision course over the possibility of Togolese voting in the upcoming elections.

In a sharp rebuttal Wednesday, Mr Anyidoho said, it has been proven that Dr Bawumia lied when he said the voters register to be used for the 2016 has some Togolese on it.

In July this year he had said, "At the said Press Conference, DR. Bawumia said that the fictitious Togolese Register was “10% of work-in-progress”, and that in a couple of days, he was going to produce the extra “90% of the work-in-progress”, from, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Benin, Ivory Coast, etc., to prove to Ghanaians that Ghana’s voters register was over-bloated with “foreigners.”

"Amewu is only trying to fly on the wings of that lie so there is operation tiger eye to create the impression that this whole Togolese thing is true," he said in response to the latest .

Calling the claims a blatant lie, he added that if anyone is a Togolese it is Mr Peter Amewu himself.

"John Piere Amewu is his name, go and ask him where he hails from...his parents come from Togo...I have called him for a debate in the Volta region, he should meet me in Ho and let's debate it...his ancestory, where does he come from?" Mr Anyidoho said.

But on Newsnite Wednesday, Mr Amewu denied such claims telling news anchor Dzifa Bampoe he was christened John Peter Amewu, born to Ghanaian parents who hail from the Volta Region.

He said he learned to speak French during his junior school (JHS) days although he is not fluent in the language.

The NPP Volta Regional Chairman said his line of business has taken him to the Republic of Togo on several occasions but that does not make him a Togolese.

For a party that is poised to win power in December, he said they are laising with community leaders and chiefs to help prevent non-Ghanaians from voting as Ghanaians adding, "this time around we are not joking."

"The mismanagement and incompetent approach of government has opened the doors of this country to all types of citizens to come and exercise their democratic rights because they want to win elections," he said.

Mr Peter Amewu said there were Togolese on the roll during ex-President Kufour's administration but was quick to add "we all know that this current register is not in the right format that we expected it to be. The Electoral Commission (EC) themselves were convinced that the register is not 100 percent correct."

He pleaded with other foreign nationals to respect the democratic right of Ghanaians to choose those they want to lead them.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim