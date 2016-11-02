Two in court for allegedly robbing businessman

Accra, Nov. 02, GNA - Two persons who allegedly attacked a businessman with cutlasses at Rawlings Park and made away with his money, two mobile phones and gold watch have appeared before a Circuit Court in Accra.

Tettey Ashong and Isaac Boateng, both unemployed, have been charged with conspiracy to rob and robbery.

They have pleaded not guilty to the charges and the Court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, has remanded them into police custody to reappear on November 15.

An Accomplice whose name was given as Solomon is, however, at large.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the Court that the complainant, Ali Kamagartey, who dealt in bags and ladies' purses, resided at Mamprobi.

The accused persons resided at Opetey-Kwei, near Dansoman, in Accra.

On October 19 at about 04:55 hours, the complainant was on his way to his shop and on reaching Rawlings Park, the accused persons and their accomplice, Solomon, attacked him with cutlasses and hammer, the Prosecution said.

They robbed the complainant cash of GH¢2,950.00, two mobile phones, and gold chain totalling GH¢5,700.00, the prosecutor said.

The complainant, prosecution said, reported the matter to the Police.

However, on October 20, this year, the complainant saw Ashong at the Rawlings Park and with the assistance of a soldier, they arrested him.

Ashong, in his caution statement, mentioned Boateng and Solomon as his accomplices and added that they robbed the complainant of GH¢250.00 and not GH¢2,950.00 as alleged.

Ashong also stated that he had a share of GH¢75.00 and a mobile phone, while Boateng also took home GH¢100.00 and a mobile phone.

According to prosecution, Solomon had GH¢75.00.

Ashong also led the Police to arrest Boateng at his hideout at James Town but he denied his involvement in the robbery.

The Prosecution said the Police were making frantic efforts to arrest Solomon.

GNA