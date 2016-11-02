AMWeF gets new executives ahead of MUSIGA Grand Ball

By GNA Reporter

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - The Board of the MUSIGA Grand Ball has appointed a nine-member executive committee to spearhead the activities of Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWef).

This was done in consultation with the National Executive Committee of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) on Wednesday.

A statement issued in Accra Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, the Head of Communications and Special Projects and copied to Ghana News Agency said Nana Kwame Ampadu, the veteran musician was chairing the committee with J.V Owusu serving as the secretary.

Dr Edward Soga and Ms Asabea Cropper, veteran highlife musician are the first and second vice chairpersons.

Other members of the executive include Ben Ali Kolan as Treasurer

K.K Yeboah, veteran highlife musician, Nana Yepemso, Naa Amanua of Wulomei fame, member and Bice Osei Kuffour, MUSIGA President are all members of the Committee.

The previous executive committee was chaired by highlife musician A.B Crentsil.

AMWeF was established in 2013 by MUSIGA to cater for musicians who are 60 years and above as well as incapacitated musicians.

The Fund has so far done cash distributions to members across the country as well as health screening exercises among other activities.

Meanwhile, this year's MUSIGA Grand Ball has been slated for November 4 at the State House Banquet Hall.

This year's Grand Ball is dubbed: "Peace Ball to drive home the message for peaceful and credible elections in December".

The event would be under the patronage of President John Mahama.

Proceeds from the event would be channeled to supporting AMWeF, the MUSIGA Academy and MUSIGA's Peace campaign.

Artistes lined up to perform include Wiyaala, Becca, Samini, No Tribe, Obuoba J.A Adofo, Mzbel and Abrantie Amakye Dede.

GNA