Ghana Writers Awards Instituted

By Julius K. Satsi, GNA

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - The maiden edition of Ghana Writers Awards (GWA) has been held in Accra on the theme: 'Preserving the Ghanaian Cultures Through Creative Writing: The role of Writers.'

The Award ceremony, which took place on Saturday saw Dr Michael Osei Agyapong being adjudged the overall best award winner with his story titled: "Changing Hands.'

Dr Agyapong who is also a junior doctor at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital took home a certificate, a citation for winning the 'Ananse Prize for Literature'.

Ms Bawa Sadique Anyame, won the poetry category with her poem titled: "Ruses of the gods" while Ms Rachel Lawerh, with the title "Give them my other leg", won the short story category.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Zadok Gyesi, the President of Ghana Writers Awards said, 'the maiden awards opens room for subsequent ones with the aim of boosting the African literary arts industry'.

Honorary awards were presented to Nana Asase, a great poet, Mr Adjei Agyei Baah, Citi Fm, Graphic Communications Group Limited, Efua Sutherland and KARIS.

The award was held in partnership with KHARIS, Viva-Ghana, Writers International Network (Canada), Mensa Press (US), The Arachneed (India).

Other partners were Media Mall, Bea Works, Turf, Zulu Nation, Tangeant Studios, McAid Organisation, and Marvel Ghana Mini Golf Course.

Patrons at the events were elated at the staunch performances from the various groups in poetry recitals, music, dances and great performances from cultural troops across the country.

GNA