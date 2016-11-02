Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry Maiden Business Expo Held

By GNA Reporter

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - The Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (C.E.M) has instituted a business expo in Accra to harness corporate activities in the Church dubbed 'MM Business Expo 2016'.

The event, put together by the Men's Ministry (MM) formed part of their annual convention with the 'objective of creating a common platform where Church members can introduce their respective businesses to each other to promote business growth for the benefit of the economy.'

Reverend Steve Mensah, the General Overseer of the Church who graced the occasion, was grateful to the organisers and exhibitors, disclosing that the event will be inculcated on the Church's annual calendar.

In a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, the expo was attended by over sixty companies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Alfred Acheampong, the Vice President of the MM of the C.E.M. used the occasion to admonish members of the church to patronise each other's businesses for a mutual benefit.

Some of the participating firms included Vivo Energy Ghana (Shell licensee), Stanbic Bank, Wintrak Homes, J & J Plastics, Delcam books and stationery, and Adjoa Yeboah Clothing.

Participants exhibited products and services in the areas of electronic & electrical gadgets, lubricants, dÃ©cor, books & stationery, beauty products, food & spices, automobile, real estates, security systems and event planning.

Mr. Alfred Acheampong also announced that the MM Business Expo will be held at least twice a year and broadened to include other businesses.

GNA