Court of Appeal orders two to open defence

Accra, Nov. 2, GNA - The Court of Appeal has ordered counsel for Jubilee MV 21, a subsidiary of MODEC which constructed and installed the FPSO Kwame Nkrumah barge and Mr Hidoe Miyashita of MODEC to open their defence at the High Court.

According to the court, counsel, Mr Kizito Beyuo who represented Jubilee MV 21 and Miyashita has not been to persuade it to depart from an earlier ruling by a single judge of the Court of Appeal.

The CA in its ruling therefore adopted the ruling of the sole judge, Justice Barbara Ackah-Yensu.

The CA presided over by Mr Paul K Gyaesaayor awarded cost of GH¢2,000.00 against apellants and gave them 14 days within which to file their defence at the court

The other members on the panel are Mr Justice K.N. Aduama Osei and Justice Mabel Agyemang.

Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Oil and Gas commenced the action on behalf of the company in July last year seeking a restraining order and damages for inducement of contract.

He was also seeking damages in respect of conspiracy and tortious interference with contractual and business relations among other reliefs.

In the statement of claim the Plaintiffs alleged defendants in July 2010 made fraudulent representation to the Jubilee partners concerning an agreement with Strategic Oil and Gas Resources, a firm which Mr Tsikata was the Chief Executive Officer, under the representations that were libelous and same caused damage to him and his company.

The Court of Appeal in July this year, struck out a similar application for non appearance by counsel who represented Jubilee MV 21 and Mr Miyashita. The application was however relisted.

Mr Beyuo had asked that the CA to stay proceedings on the ground that an appeal had been filed against the High Court decision.

According to him he was challenging the jurisdiction of the High court in the matter adding that it constituted an exceptional circumstance for the court to grant a stay.

Mr Tony Lithur, counsel for the plaintiff however disagreed saying jurisdictional challenge did not constitute exceptional circumstance that warrant stay of proceedings.

