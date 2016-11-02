Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Three companies donate towards Farmers Day

By GNA

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA
Accra, Nov. 02, GNA - Three companies, on Tuesday, donated money and items to the Greater Accra Regional Coordination Council towards the organisation of the Farmers' Day at the regional level.

The companies the Mohinani Group of Companies, which presented two water storage tanks, poly woven sacks, 1.5 liter gallons, rows of black sheets, and cartons for storing fresh products valued at GH¢6,000.00.

Politex Industry also presented 50 pieces of 1.5 liter gallons and an amount of Gh¢500.00.

Wire Weavers Company also donated a quantity of wire for the celebration.

Ms Moudline Duodua Gyan, a Media Relations Officer, Mohinani Group, said the presentation was to support farmers because they contributed a lot to the development of the country.

She said the Company believed that farmers formed an integral part of the socio-economic development of the country, therefore, it would continue to deliver products that would add value to their produce.

Nii Djamba Vanderpuje, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, receiving the items, expressed appreciation to the companies for their immense contributions over the years towards the celebration.

He said the day was marked to appreciate farmers for their hard work, saying it was very important for all to recognise the important role they played and joined efforts to appreciate them.

He called on other companies to emulate the efforts of the donors and stakeholders to ensure that the celebration became a success.

This Year's Regional Farmer's Day would be marked in all regions across the country, on Friday, November 4, 2016. GNA

